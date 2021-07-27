$182.25 Million in Sales Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will report sales of $182.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.10 million and the highest is $182.40 million. Unifi reported sales of $86.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $665.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $665.20 million to $665.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $721.50 million, with estimates ranging from $720.00 million to $723.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of UFI opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $450.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96. Unifi has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $673,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unifi in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Unifi by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Unifi by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Unifi in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.