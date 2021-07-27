183,620 Shares in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 183,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSRXU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

