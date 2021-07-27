18,588 Shares in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rite Aid by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 5,749.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 300.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

RAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.59 million, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.89.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

