$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will announce $2.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the highest is $2.21 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $141,913,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $61,590,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after purchasing an additional 960,330 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Masco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after acquiring an additional 921,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after acquiring an additional 644,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18. Masco has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

