$2.28 EPS Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SITE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.90.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $527,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,754. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total transaction of $3,192,163.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,954,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,434 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,668. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,614,000 after purchasing an additional 112,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 635,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,361,000 after purchasing an additional 649,644 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,450,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SITE opened at $174.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 1.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $110.41 and a 12 month high of $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.74.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

