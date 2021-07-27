$2.99 EPS Expected for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) will announce earnings of $2.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Allstate’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the highest is $3.94. The Allstate posted earnings of $2.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Allstate will report full-year earnings of $15.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $17.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $15.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Allstate.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. decreased their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.96.

ALL stock opened at $130.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.32. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,022,000 after buying an additional 95,427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after acquiring an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 7.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,516,000 after purchasing an additional 231,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

