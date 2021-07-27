$206.15 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post sales of $206.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $209.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $204.32 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $199.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $717.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $715.74 million to $720.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $700.52 million, with estimates ranging from $681.70 million to $713.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

In other Aspen Technology news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth $150,307,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 113.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,984,000 after acquiring an additional 582,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $69,307,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,249.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 265,422 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after buying an additional 203,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.77. 230,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,335. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $94.08 and a twelve month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

