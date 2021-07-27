24,640 Shares in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in SLM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,085,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $290,196,000 after purchasing an additional 543,754 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,182,000 after buying an additional 801,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,395,000 after buying an additional 10,227,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,661,000 after buying an additional 5,537,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,488 shares in the last quarter.

SLM stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. boosted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

