26,446 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Purchased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 120,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,691,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,609,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,457,000.

RPG traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $189.64. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,477. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.77 and a fifty-two week high of $192.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

