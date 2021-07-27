$27.00 Million in Sales Expected for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will report sales of $27.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $27.70 million. Level One Bancorp reported sales of $24.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year sales of $106.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $106.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $97.05 million, with estimates ranging from $93.10 million to $101.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,566. Level One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $207.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.76%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

