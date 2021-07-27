27,500 Shares in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TELL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,814 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 2,561.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,275,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,665 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 1,736.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,023,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 967,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth about $1,638,000. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.02.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.