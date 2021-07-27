-$3.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will report ($3.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($6.51). Novavax reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,153.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($6.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($20.38) to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $30.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $48.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.14.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $765,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total value of $694,307.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares in the company, valued at $165,722.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,848 shares of company stock valued at $17,241,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 12.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Novavax by 2.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $193.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

