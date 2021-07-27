3,000 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Purchased by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $135,037,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after acquiring an additional 942,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after acquiring an additional 253,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,349,000 after acquiring an additional 175,453 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,785. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $178.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $184.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

