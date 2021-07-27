$306.10 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will post $306.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $304.14 million to $307.78 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $216.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $946.86 million, with estimates ranging from $932.12 million to $961.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million.

CCRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN remained flat at $$15.70 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,426. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $591.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

