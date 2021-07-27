38,337 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,090,000 after purchasing an additional 734,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,252,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,934,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.67. 13,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,051. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

