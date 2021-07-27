3,904,752 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Purchased by Glendon Capital Management LP

Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,904,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,427,000. Chesapeake Energy makes up approximately 17.7% of Glendon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

CHK stock opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a PE ratio of -1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.17.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHK. MKM Partners upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

