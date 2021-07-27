3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00.

3D Systems stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.16.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

