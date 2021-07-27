3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives $195.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

3M (NYSE:MMM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after buying an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,502,913,000 after buying an additional 73,832 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in 3M by 103,772.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after buying an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,956,000 after buying an additional 228,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.77. 35,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,991. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $114.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

