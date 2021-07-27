3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.70-$10.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.43-$35.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.88 billion.3M also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.700-$10.100 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.17.

Shares of MMM traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.60. 182,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

