$47.15 Million in Sales Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will announce sales of $47.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.45 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $20.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $172.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.10 million to $185.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $198.27 million, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $248.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million.

A number of analysts have commented on EXK shares. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 38.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 38.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,298 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

EXK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.87. 71,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $826.78 million, a P/E ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 1.39. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

