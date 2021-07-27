$475.73 Million in Sales Expected for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will announce $475.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $440.00 million and the highest is $515.20 million. At Home Group reported sales of $515.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOME. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

In other At Home Group news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,830. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,026,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at $12,341,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.43. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.83.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

