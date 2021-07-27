48,310 Shares in Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWACU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $577,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BWACU opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

