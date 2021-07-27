5,066 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 596.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,972 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 730,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,135 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,455,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,461,000 after purchasing an additional 441,788 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 40.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 538,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,889,000 after purchasing an additional 154,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $12,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. cut their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $210.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In related news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

