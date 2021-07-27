525,000 Shares in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Acquired by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned about 5.71% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth $87,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSAA opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

