54,947 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Purchased by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 300.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 227,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $59.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.17.

