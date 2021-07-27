$60.87 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce $60.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.70 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $57.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $237.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.70 million to $241.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $232.30 million, with estimates ranging from $224.10 million to $238.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,071 shares of company stock worth $289,535. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 175.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.22. 1,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,928. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.96. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $835.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.