627 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,100.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $414.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $282.06 and a 1-year high of $415.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.11.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

