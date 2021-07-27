66,236 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,312,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,139,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 156,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after buying an additional 120,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.71. The stock had a trading volume of 53,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,213. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.51.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

