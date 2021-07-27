$7.07 Million in Sales Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will report sales of $7.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.30 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $5.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $33.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $45.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $41.70 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $89.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%.

Several research firms have commented on FATE. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Shares of FATE stock traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.72. 42,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,987. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.07.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

