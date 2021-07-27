772 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Acquired by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after buying an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after buying an additional 829,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after buying an additional 824,893 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12,809.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after buying an additional 554,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,510,000 after buying an additional 412,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Shares of HON traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.87. 46,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,547. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.07. The company has a market cap of $161.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.21 and a 12 month high of $234.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

