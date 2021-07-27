$8.01 Million in Sales Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to report $8.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.30 million and the highest is $8.71 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $6.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $34.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $36.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OPNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPNT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.60. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.20.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

