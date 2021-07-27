$81.49 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will announce $81.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $76.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $341.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $338.32 million to $345.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $395.00 million, with estimates ranging from $377.49 million to $406.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,453,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,372.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,974 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.63. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.