90,149 Shares in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 90,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RADA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 47,652 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 358,980 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $631.08 million, a P/E ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 1.04.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

