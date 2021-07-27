9,300 Shares in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $777,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $596.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

