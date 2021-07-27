9,393 Shares in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,393 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OFIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth $12,155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,371,000 after buying an additional 172,290 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 42.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after buying an additional 171,618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $5,110,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $2,213,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.67 million, a P/E ratio of -25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. Research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

