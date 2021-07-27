$98.85 Million in Sales Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will announce sales of $98.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.55 million. First Busey posted sales of $98.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $402.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.79 million to $406.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $414.41 million, with estimates ranging from $407.95 million to $424.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of BUSE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.99. 92,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,792. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 670.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 773,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,507,000 after purchasing an additional 354,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 125,201 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 117,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the first quarter valued at $2,780,000. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.