AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 780.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on AACAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69. AAC Technologies has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.0387 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. AAC Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

