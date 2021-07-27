Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Reduced by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,693 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.77. The company had a trading volume of 174,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $214.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.84.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

