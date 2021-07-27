AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.9% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.66. 139,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,469,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.06. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.67. The firm has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

