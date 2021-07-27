Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.17, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

AKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

