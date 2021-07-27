Acadian Timber (ADN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Acadian Timber to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$25.89 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:ADN traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,285. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.91. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of C$14.33 and a 12 month high of C$21.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.16. The firm has a market cap of C$301.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.38.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

