Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells $825,422.00 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Accenture stock opened at $318.98 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $319.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Accenture by 8.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Accenture by 8.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 209,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.