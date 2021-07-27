Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,128,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 581,403 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 211.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

ARAY stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.23 million, a PE ratio of 103.03 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

Accuray Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.