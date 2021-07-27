Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.48. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 249,889 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $33.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.79.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACER. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

