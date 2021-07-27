ACoconut Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,390.00 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 27th. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $719,499.09 and $5,390.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00048236 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000116 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.