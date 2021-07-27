Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ABOS stock opened at $16.57 on Monday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 312,500 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Stalfort III purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

