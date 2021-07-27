Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

ADEVF has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ADEVF stock remained flat at $$20.23 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.96. Adevinta ASA has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $20.23.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

