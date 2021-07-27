ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 8.36. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $208.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.66.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 155.78%. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. Equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

