ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 40,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 249,410 shares.The stock last traded at $22.15 and had previously closed at $22.76.

ADTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.39.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the first quarter valued at $655,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ADTRAN by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 5.6% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 384,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 69,804 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the first quarter valued at $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

