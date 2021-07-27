Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $91.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.82. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,215,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,465,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,690,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.