Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.65.
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $91.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.82. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,215,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,465,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,690,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
